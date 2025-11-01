PH, SoKor to Expand Ties on Defense, Security, Infra

Gyeongju: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung have reaffirmed their countries’ deep strategic partnership, agreeing to expand cooperation in defense, infrastructure, and transnational crime prevention. Marcos and Lee held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the two leaders reviewed the progress of the Korea-Philippines Strategic Partnership, which celebrated its first anniversary this year, and committed to elevate it to ‘a new level of cooperation and mutual support.’ Lee said it was ‘particularly meaningful’ to welcome Marcos to Korea following their first phone conversation in August and shortly after the anniversary of the strategic partnership. He recalled the Philippines’ role in aiding Korea during the Korean War, emphasizing the special friendship between the two nations.

In response, Marcos congratulated Lee on the successful hosting of the APEC Summit and expressed ‘deep gratitude for the deep ties that bind our two peoples — from fighting side by side during the war, to providing assistance in times of calamities and protecting the rights and welfare of our nationals.’ The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the defense industry, shipbuilding, and infrastructure development, alongside efforts to facilitate smoother operations of Korean companies in the Philippines.

The meeting also reaffirmed the significance of the Korea-Philippines Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will mark its first anniversary later this year, in boosting economic exchanges and investments. Marcos and Lee also addressed law enforcement and security cooperation, with the South Korean leader thanking the Philippine government for supporting the establishment of a Korean Help Desk within the Philippine National Police to assist Korean nationals.

Both leaders vowed to step up joint action against transnational crimes, including online scam operations targeting citizens of both countries. Lee emphasized the need for ‘coordinated efforts to root out organized and cyber-enabled crimes across borders’ and called for regional cooperation among ASEAN police agencies and the Korean National Police.

As the Philippines prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairship in 2026, Marcos said Manila would actively support efforts to promote peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula. He noted the opportunity for the Philippines to promote a rules-based order and a more secure, prosperous region during its ASEAN chairmanship. Lee reaffirmed his commitment to a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, welcoming the Philippines’ cooperation toward that goal.

The meeting marks the first in-person engagement between Marcos and Lee, underscoring a renewed effort to fortify bilateral ties amid shared priorities in regional security, digital transformation, and economic resilience.