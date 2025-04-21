PH Navy Official Refutes Chinese Claims of Expulsion at Panatag Shoal

Manila: A ranking Philippine Navy (PN) official has denied claims that Chinese maritime forces expelled the BRP Apolinario Mabini (PS-36) during its patrol at Panatag Shoal on April 20. The location, also known as Scarborough Shoal and Huangyan Dao in Chinese, has been a point of contention between the two nations.

According to Philippines News Agency, China previously asserted that it had expelled the Filipino naval vessel for allegedly intruding into Huangyan Dao without approval. However, the Philippine Navy has strongly refuted this claim, labeling it as part of Beijing’s “malign information or shaping operations more likely intended for their internal audience.”

Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, PN spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, emphasized that only the Philippine Navy and other Philippine maritime law enforcement vessels have the authority to challenge foreign ships within the country’s maritime zones. “Only the PN and other Philippine flagged law enforcement ships have the authority and legal bases to challenge any ship within maritime zones,” Trinidad stated.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions in the region, with both countries asserting their rights over the disputed waters. The Philippine Navy remains firm in its stance, arguing that it operates within its jurisdiction and authority in the West Philippine Sea.