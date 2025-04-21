Aurora Logs Over 870K Tourist Arrivals During Holy Week

Aurora: Over 870,000 tourists visited Aurora province during the Holy Week, the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) said Monday. In its partial report, the PTO said the province recorded 871,172 visitors from April 12 to 20, of which 243,209 were overnight guests and 627,963 were same-day visitors.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PTO attributed the influx to the combined draw of Aurora’s scenic destinations, religious traditions, and improved public safety protocols throughout the annual religious observance. Dipaculao registered the highest number of overnight guests at 127,148, followed by Dingalan with 56,439 and Casiguran with 14,968. On the other hand, Dingalan also led in same-day visitors with 219,228, followed by Dipaculao with 182,071 and Casiguran with 76,806.

Despite the surge in visitors, authorities reported a generally peaceful and orderly Holy Week across the province. The PTO said the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), in collaboration with key provincial departments and national agencies, maintained a fully operational Emergency Operations Center under OPLAN Semana Santa Aurora.

Personnel from the Provincial Health Office, Provincial Engineering Office, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, 91st Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, and the Department of Public Works and Highways, among others, were deployed to ensure public safety, manage traffic flow, monitor weather conditions, and respond to emergencies.

Roving teams conducted continuous shoreline and coastal patrols in areas such as Barangay Sabang in Baler, while Tourist Assistance Desks were established in key locations to provide guidance and support to visitors. Emergency response resources were placed on standby for quick deployment to municipalities in need of assistance, the PTO said.