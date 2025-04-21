DOH-11 Urges Dabawenyos to Combat False Information Following Mpox Cases

Manila: Following the confirmation of two mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) cases in Davao City, the Department of Health in Davao Region (DOH-11) has called on residents to remain vigilant against the spread of false and unverified information regarding the virus.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Davao City Health Office confirmed the two cases on April 16, based on data from the DOH-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit. The patients were admitted to an isolation facility at the Southern Philippines Medical Center. One of the patients, who had a severely compromised immune system, died from complications unrelated to mpox.

In a public advisory, DOH-11 encouraged Dabawenyos to “be prepared for the threat of mpox,” emphasizing that “prevention is better than cure.” The agency detailed common symptoms of mpox, including a skin rash or mucosal lesions lasting two to four weeks, often accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

DOH-11 reassured the public that the reported cases involve the same Clade II variant of the mpox virus previously identified. The agency clarified that “the level of risk remains the same as in previous months; there is no increased danger.” It also highlighted that the death of the patient was due to non-mpox complications related to their severely weakened immune system.

The DOH-11 assured the public that established mpox response measures are effectively in place. Surveillance systems successfully detected the cases, leading to their prompt and careful isolation. All identified close contacts are currently under close monitoring.