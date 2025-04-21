Marcos Eases Taiwan Travel Curbs for Philippine Officials to Boost Investments

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has relaxed long-standing travel restrictions for Philippine government officials to Taiwan, aiming to maximize opportunities for the development and expansion of the country’s priority areas of investments. Marcos signed Memorandum Circular (MC) 32 on April 15, reducing the travel limitations that were first imposed under Executive Order (EO) 313 in 1989 during the administration of former president Corazon Aquino. A copy of the memorandum was made public on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, EO 313 had prohibited all Philippine government officials from undertaking official visits to Taiwan, receiving Taiwanese officials, or conducting any official activity related to Taiwan without clearance from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). Under the new policy, MC 32 limits travel restrictions to the President, Vice President, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Secretary of National Defense.

Government officials intending to visit Taiwan for economic, trade, and investment purposes are mandated to use their ‘ordinary passports and without using their official titles.’ Additionally, officials are required to inform and coordinate with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), the Philippines’ de facto embassy in Taiwan, before their trip. The policy also enables Philippine officials to host Taiwanese delegations for economic talks, provided MECO is notified at least five days in advance.

However, the circular maintains that no official agreements, memoranda of understanding, or similar documents can be signed with Taiwanese entities without prior approval from the DFA and, when necessary, the Office of the President.