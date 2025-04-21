More Than PHP1 Increase on Fuel Prices Set for Tuesday

Manila: A week after implementing significant price rollbacks, oil firms have announced a hike of over PHP1 per liter on pump prices starting Tuesday morning.

According to Philippines News Agency, in separate advisories, several oil companies such as Caltex, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, and Shell disclosed their plans to increase gasoline prices by PHP1.35 per liter and PHP1.30 per liter for diesel. Additionally, kerosene prices at Caltex, Seaoil, and Shell stations will increase by PHP1.10 per liter.

Other oil firms are anticipated to follow the same pricing adjustments. Last week, these oil companies reduced gasoline prices by PHP3.60 per liter, PHP2.90 per liter for diesel, and PHP3.30 per liter for kerosene. This rollback had decreased the total year-to-date net increase in gasoline prices to 95 centavos per liter, PHP1.55 per liter for diesel, while kerosene had a net price decrease of PHP2.90 per liter.