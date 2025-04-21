Palace Dismisses Calls for Military Intelligence Amid Alleged Kidnapping Concerns in PH

Manila: Malaca±ang has rejected calls for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to deploy the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) to address alleged rising kidnapping cases, asserting that there is no widespread kidnapping spree in the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro emphasized during a press briefing that the claims of a kidnapping spree are false and constitute fake news. She reassured the public that law enforcement agencies, particularly the Philippine National Police (PNP), are sufficiently equipped and capable of managing the situation.

The appeal for military intelligence support followed the recent kidnapping and murder of businessman Anson Que and his driver Armanie Pabillo. The PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group has already detained three suspects in connection with the case.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil also refuted the alleged surge in kidnap-for-ransom activities targeting Chinese-Filipinos, describing the incidents as isolated and motivated by personal reasons. He stated that the law enforcement strategies in place are effective and that criminal networks are being dismantled, ensuring that the situation remains under control.