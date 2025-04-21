DepEd Allows Private Schools to Implement Revised Academic Calendar

Manila: The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that private schools in the country have the option to implement the newly revised academic calendar originally set for public schools.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DepEd has reverted to its original school calendar, running from June to March, with school breaks scheduled from April to May, as outlined in its Department Order (DO) No. 12, series of 2025. This change sets the start of classes for the school year 2025-2026 on June 16, concluding on March 31 the following year.

DepEd Media Relations Chief Dennis Legaspi, in a Viber message, clarified that while the DO is primarily applicable to public schools, private schools may choose to adopt this calendar. He emphasized that private institutions have the flexibility to set their own start dates, provided they adhere to the School Calendar Law. This law mandates that the school year begin no earlier than the first Monday of June and no later than the last day of August.

In addition to private schools, DO 12 also allows for Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs) and state or local universities and colleges (SUCs/LUCs) to adopt these multi-year implementing guidelines. The shift back to the previous public-school calendar will encompass 197 class days, including the End-of-School-Year (EOSY) rites.

The adjustments comply with Republic Act (RA) 7797, which extends the school calendar to a maximum of 220 class days, as amended by RA 11480. This legislative framework ensures that school classes do not surpass the 220-day limit.