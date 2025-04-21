WPS Tag on Google Maps Affirms PH Sovereign Rights, Says Palace

Manila: Malaca±ang on Monday welcomed the appearance of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) label on Google Maps, saying the recognition affirms the country’s sovereign rights and brings pride to the Filipino people. In a Palace press briefing, Press Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the move by the global mapping platform is a cause for celebration, especially amid continued disputes over the country’s maritime claims.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippines, under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., continues to take a firm stance on upholding its sovereignty in the WPS, repeatedly calling for respect of international law and the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping maritime claims of the entire South China Sea. The WPS refers to areas of the South China Sea that are within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The WPS claim has become central to the administration’s foreign policy and maritime defense posture, particularly in response to Beijing’s expansive claims in the region. ‘Kung hindi po tayo nagkakamali ay last week pa po ito nabalita kaya alam namin kung gaano po iyong kasiyahan, hindi lamang ito para sa atin, para ito sa buong bansa (If we’re not mistaken, this was already reported last week, so we know how much joy this brings – not just to us, but to the entire country),’ Castro said.

‘Masaya na makilala ang West Philippine Sea, kahit na ang iba ay sinasabing gawa-gawa lamang daw ang West Philippine Sea (It’s gratifying to see the West Philippine Sea recognized as ours, even as others claim that it is merely a fabrication).’ ‘Muli, dahil nagkaroon ng pagkilala sa isang platform katulad po ng Google Maps, ito po ay isang ipinagpupunyagi po ito, dahil sa pagkilala ng West Philippine Sea ay sa atin (Again, this recognition on a platform such as Google Maps is something we take pride in, because it affirms that the West Philippine Sea is ours),’ the Palace official went on.