80,000 Filipinos Abroad Enroll for Upcoming Midterm Elections Online Voting

Manila: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reported that approximately 80,000 Filipinos residing overseas have enrolled for online voting in anticipation of the midterm elections scheduled for May. This enrollment is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure participation from the 1.241 million registered overseas voters.

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia expressed the hope that there would be a 50-percent voter turnout, equating to about 600,000 overseas voters. He noted that some voters have already cast their votes using automated counting machines in 16 different posts. “We can’t say the exact number but the results are interesting. Currently, more or less 80,000 are enrolled in our online voting,” Garcia shared during a press briefing. He also encouraged voters to participate, reminding them that they still have 21 days left to cast their votes.

The period for overseas voting began on April 13 and is set to conclude at 7 p.m. on May 12, Philippine time. Garcia further pointed out that voter turnout is generally lower in midterm elections compared to presidential elections. “That has been the trend every midterm elections. The turnout is usually low since they are not electing the President and Vice President,” he explained.