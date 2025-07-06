PH Lifters Increase Medal Haul at Asian Youth, Jr Championships in Astana

Astana: The Philippines secured four silvers and four bronzes on Saturday to increase its medal haul at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. Jhodie Peralta of Zamboanga City pocketed five medals in the women’s 53kg class at Qazaqstan Arena.

According to Philippines News Agency, in the Youth category, Peralta placed second in snatch (84kg), clean and jerk (97kg), and total (181kg). In the Junior category, she was third in snatch (84kg) and total (181kg), and fifth in the clean and jerk (97kg). Jerick Icon Castro, competing in the Youth 56kg category, claimed one silver in snatch (105kg) and two bronzes in the clean and jerk (128kg) and total (233kg).

Meanwhile, Prince Keil Delos Santos of Angono, Rizal was fourth in snatch (119kg), and seventh in both the clean and jerk (135kg) and total (254kg) in the Junior 60kg category. Zamboanga City bets Angeline Colonia (1 gold, 48kg), Princess Ann Diaz (1 silver and 2 bronzes, Youth 44kg), and Alexsandra Ann Diaz (1 silver and 1 bronze, Youth 48kg) also snagged medals during the opening matches on Friday.

The Youth division is for athletes aged 13 to 17, while the Junior division is for competitors 15 to 20 years old. “This is the first step of a thousand miles. After three more years of exposures, we’ll have more kids in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Way to go,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said in a statement.

Last May, the Philippines achieved significant success by winning 10 gold medals at the International Weightlifting Federation Youth and Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru. The Asian Youth and Junior Championships is among the first major continental events to implement the International Weightlifting Federation’s new bodyweight categories, which took effect on June 1.