China Issues High Heat Warnings Across 754 Regions

Beijing: Authorities in China have issued high heat warnings for 754 provinces, cities, and counties as the strongest heat wave of 2025 grips East Asia, local media reported Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, citing state media, the warning was first issued at 4:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) and extended into Saturday, with some areas upgraded to a yellow high temperature alert-one of the country’s top-tier heat warnings.

In many parts of the region, temperatures have already exceeded 40°C (104°F), while much of eastern China, the country’s most populous area, is experiencing widespread heat above 35°C (95°F).

Widespread heat exceeding 35°C (95°F) is expected across large parts of the country, including the most populous region, east China.