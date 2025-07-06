Robbery Suspect Apprehended in Nueva Ecija, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Nueva ecija: Police arrested a robbery suspect and recovered several stolen items during a hot pursuit operation in Nueva Ecija on Sunday. The suspect, identified only as ‘Lex,’ 42, of Barangay Mambangnan, San Leonardo town, was nabbed around 7:30 a.m. in Barangay Singalat, Palayan City. Reports said he robbed a 67-year-old victim identified as Fin, who also lives in San Leonardo, on July 3.

According to Philippines News Agency, combined elements of San Leonardo and Palayan City police stations, Nueva Ecija Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Regional Special Operations Group-Central Luzon conducted the operation. Seized from the suspect were USD1,900 (about PHP106,400), PHP86,073.75, two wedding rings worth PHP40,000 each, a watch valued at PHP400,000, and a belt bag.