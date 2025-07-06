Microsoft to End Direct Operations in Pakistan After 25 Years

Manila: Microsoft is shutting down its direct operations in Pakistan, ending a 25-year presence in the country, in a move it described as a strategic shift to a partner-led model.

According to Philippines News Agency, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company will now serve Pakistani customers through resellers and “other closely located Microsoft offices,” as reported by TechCrunch. The spokesperson emphasized that Microsoft has successfully implemented this model in several other countries and assured that customers will continue to receive the same level of service.

The Pakistan Ministry of IT and Telecom stated it would continue to engage with Microsoft’s regional and global leadership to ensure that the changes would enhance the company’s commitment to Pakistani customers, developers, and partners. The ministry described Microsoft’s decision as part of a global workforce-optimization program, shifting toward a partner-led, cloud-based delivery model.

The ministry also noted that Microsoft had previously shifted its licensing and commercial-contract management for Pakistan to its European hub in Ireland, with daily service delivery managed by certified local partners.

Industry experts, however, cautioned that the closure might adversely affect Microsoft employees in Pakistan.