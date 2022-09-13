PH lawmakers pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The House of Representatives on Monday adopted a resolution expressing its sympathy and profound condolences to British King Charles III, the royal family, and the British people over the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

During the plenary session, the chamber adopted House Resolution (HR) No. 346, which was authored by Speaker Martin Romualdez, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, Tingog party-list Reps. Yedda Marie Romualdez and Jude Acidre.

The lawmakers said Queen Elizabeth embodied continuity and unity in the British Isles, guaranteed stability in moments of crisis, kept alive the value of tradition in a society of constant change and profound evolution, and provided inspiring leadership to her people.

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was an instantly recognizable figure to billions of people across the world who served as an inspiration to many generations of public servants in all parts of the globe — a gentle, yet solid rock of stability who exhibited grace and decency in performing her duty in times of crisis; and a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change,” they said in the resolution.

They said Queen Elizabeth dedicated her life serving her nation, where British nationals and people around the globe remember her with deep respect and great affection because of her unforgettable contributions.

They pointed out that the queen was once called “Elizabeth the Steadfast” because she never failed to show the importance of lasting values in a modern world through her service and commitment.

“The passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, a cherished sovereign, and a beneficent ruler, will be deeply felt by the Royal Family, the people throughout the United Kingdom, the realms, and the Commonwealth for whom she devoted the greatest part of her life to serve, and by countless people around world who witnessed and admired her reign as a great monarch who served her people well,” the resolution reads.

A copy of the resolution will be given to the British Embassy in Manila.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, following a seven-decade rule as the sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. She was the longest-reigning British monarch and had celebrated on Feb. 6 her platinum jubilee.

Source: Philippines News Agency