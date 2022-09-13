4 Sulu-based ASG members surrender

Four members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) involved in kidnappings and other atrocities have voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Sulu province, an official said Monday.

In a statement, Col. John Francis Encinareal, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – Zamboanga Peninsula (CIDG-9) director, said one of the four ASG surrenderers, Amjah Arah, 50, is on the government’s watch list, though the latter claimed to be just an errand.

He identified the other three ASG members who yielded with Arah around 3 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Tanduh Bato, Luuk, Sulu as Asali Maali, 47, Majing Aminulla, 37, and Aidil Sadidul, 45.

Encinareal said Arah, a follower of ASG sub-leader Sansibar Bensio, was involved in kidnappings and clashes against government troops in the town of Panamao, Sulu.

Bensio was arrested along with another ASG leader and six followers by operatives of the Eastern Sabah Southern Command in May 2021 in Sabah.

Encinareal said Aminulla and Sadidul were followers of Bensio and also involved in kidnappings and other atrocities in Sulu.

Maali, on the other hand, is a follower of ASG sub-leader Abdugamar Abbang in Sulu.

Encinareal said the ASG surrenderers were placed under the custody of the Regional Intelligence Unit-9 for custodial debriefing.

The surrender of the four ASG members was facilitated by the police and National Intelligence and Coordinating Agency-9.

Source: Philippines News Agency