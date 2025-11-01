PH in Touch with US to Protect Rights of ICE-Held Filipinos

Washington: The Philippines is actively engaging with United States authorities to safeguard the rights of Filipinos detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid a heightened immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Embassy and Consulates General in the US, is committed to assisting Filipino nationals in detention. Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Angelica Escalona emphasized that the welfare and legal treatment of these individuals remain a priority, ensuring adherence to both national and international standards.

This proactive stance follows allegations from US-based Filipino civil rights advocates who accused the Philippine Embassy in Washington, DC, of neglecting reports of medical mistreatment within detention facilities housing Filipino detainees. Escalona clarified that the government is vigilant in monitoring the conditions of Filipino detainees, sharing information only with their consent.

Escalona further noted that any medical issues reported are based on direct communication from the detainees or their families and are addressed with the relevant authorities as needed.