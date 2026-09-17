PH Expresses Concern Over Israeli Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Manila: The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), has expressed concern over Israel's plan to expand settlements in the West Bank. The DFA, in a statement, conveyed 'deep concern' over recent developments in the West Bank and urged all parties to stop 'unilateral actions that erode the conditions for peace and undermine the viability of a future Palestinian state.'

According to Philippines News Agency, the DFA noted 'with alarm' the Israeli government's efforts to advance the E1 settlement plan and the continued rise of settler violence in the West Bank. The statement emphasized that the Philippines views these actions, which may contravene international law, as detrimental to finding a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Middle East conflict. The DFA further stated that Manila will continue upholding the fundamental and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to self-determination.

Israel's recent opening of tenders for constructing over 1,200 settlement homes in the E1 area east of Jerusalem is seen by the international community as a significant setback to the two-state solution. Leaders from various foreign governments, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, and Belgium, have previously opposed the construction scheme. They have noted that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are 'illegal' under international law.

Their joint statement, dated August 21, highlighted concerns that the E1 settlement would undermine the prospect of the two-state solution by disrupting the West Bank and harming the territorial contiguity of the Palestinian Territories. They reaffirmed the position of the international community, as stated by the United Nations Security Council, that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal.