Manila: The country’s creative economy has experienced an expansion of 8.7 percent, reaching PHP1.94 trillion in 2024 compared to PHP1.78 trillion in 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

According to Philippines News Agency, preliminary data released on Thursday revealed that the sector contributed approximately 7.3 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024. The creative economy encompasses industries such as audio and audiovisual media, digital interactive goods and services, advertising, research and development, various artistic service activities, symbols and images, media publishing and printing, music, arts and entertainment, visual arts, traditional cultural expression, and establishments like art galleries and museums.

PSA data indicated that employment within the creative economy increased to 7.51 million in 2024 from 7.23 million in 2023. The PSA noted, “The share of employment in creative industries to the total employment in the country was at 15.4 percent in 2024.”

Among the creative industries, symbols and images and related activities had the largest contribution, accounting for 33 percent or about PHP640.28 billion. This was followed by sectors such as advertising, research and development, and digital interactive goods and services.

The government is actively working to further develop the country’s creative economy. Republic Act 11904 emphasizes the importance of promoting and developing the creative industries by protecting and enhancing the rights and capacities of creative firms, artists, artisans, creators, workers, indigenous cultural communities, content providers, and other stakeholders in the creative sector.