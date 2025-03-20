Tacloban City: Several local government units in Eastern Visayas declared class and work suspensions on Thursday due to heavy rains dumped by the shear line. Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez issued an executive order suspending classes in all levels, following the red rainfall alert warning issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as ‘precautionary measures and in anticipation of any developments that may arise out of the weather disturbance.’

According to Philippines News Agency, a similar declaration was also issued by towns in Leyte province, including Palo, Tanauan, Tunga, Abuyog, Alangalang, Barugo, Carigara, Jaro, and Tabontabon. Work in government and classes in levels have been suspended in Mondragon in Northern Samar; Catbalogan City and Motiong town in Samar; Taft in Eastern Samar; and Naval and Maripipi towns in Biliran.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard station in Northern Samar also suspended sea travel plying within the northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar, including Biri, San Jose, Bobon, Catarman, Mondragon, San Roque, Pambujan, Laoang, Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, and Lapinig.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported early Thursday the region and some parts of Bicol region will experience intense to extreme rainfall until the weekend. The weather bureau added that Eastern Samar is forecast to experience heavy to intense rains in the next 24 hours with 100 to 200 millimeters (mm) of rainfall. The province will be prone to widespread flooding, especially in urbanized areas, low-lying areas, near rivers, and landslides in highly susceptible areas.

Meanwhile, Leyte, Samar, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Masbate, and Sorsogon will experience 50 to 100 mm of rainfall, which means moderate to heavy rains will occur. The shear line is caused by the interaction between warm and cold air masses over sea areas.