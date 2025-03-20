Vatican City: Pope Francis’s pneumonia is currently under control, though it has not yet been completely resolved, the Vatican announced on Wednesday. The Pope, who is battling bilateral pneumonia, remains in stable condition.

According to Philippines News Agency, while the infection is being managed, it cannot yet be declared eliminated. The Vatican Press Office reported that the Pontiff is also suffering from a polymicrobial infection, which is likewise under control. The update was provided on the 34th day of his hospitalization at the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Medical tests, including bloodwork, have returned normal and stable results. The Pope remains free of fever, and the suspension of non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight is viewed as a positive sign. Doctors noted the absence of leukocytosis – an abnormal increase in white blood cells – highlighting this as another encouraging indicator of his recovery.

Given the stable condition, no further medical bulletins are expected before next week.