PFDA warns vs. fake Facebook account of GM

The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) is warning the public against a social media account using the name and photo of its Acting General Manager, lawyer Glen Pangapalan. The agency issued the warning on Facebook after receiving reports of the Facebook Page 'GM Glen' bearing the name and photo of Pangapalan. 'There is no clear motive for the impersonation, but the PFDA does not tolerate any form of false representation of the agency's name and its officials,' the PFDA said in its post first uploaded on Aug. 10. 'Therefore, the agency warns all regional operating units and the public of possible fraudulent and nefarious undertakings of these illegal impersonators.' The agency urged the public to immediately report encounters with suspicious activities related to the fake account to the PFDA Public Information Division at telephone number (02) 8925-6139 or email address pid@pfda.gov.ph. 'Let us all be vigilant and cautious so we can achieve a safer and stronger work environment,' it added. A government owned and controlled corporation attached to the Department of Agriculture, the PFDA was created to promote the development of the fishing industry through the provision of post-harvest infrastructure facilities and essential services that improve efficiency in the handling and distribution of fish and fishery products and enhance their quality. Presidential Decree 977 created the Philippine Fish Marketing Authority on Aug. 11, 1976 to address and provide solutions to the fishing industry's post-harvest problems. Executive Order No. 772 issued on Feb. 8, 1982 renamed it as PFDA with expanded functions and powers and revised constitution of the Board of Directors.

Source: Philippines News Agency