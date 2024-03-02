Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior reveals that people are satisfied with the overall system of registering debt outside the system.

The Permanent Secretary of the Interior reveals that people are satisfied with the overall picture of the registration of informal debt and emphasizes that even though the registration has ended, But the mission to solve the problem of informal debt has not yet been accomplished. Remind all provinces and districts to continue solving the problem of informal debt. Mr. Sutthiphong Chulcharoen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, revealed that the Ministry of Interior has taken steps to register people who wish to ask the government to help solve the problem of informal debt in accordance with government policy. Under the leadership of Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, starting from December 1, 2023, which is the first day of opening registration, until February 29, 2024, which is the last day of opening registration during 11:59 p.m. A total of 153,400 people have registered to receive assistance in resolving their debt problems outside the system, divided into 125,787 registered through the o nline system, registered at the registration unit at the Provincial Damrongtham Center. District Office and district offices, a total of 27,613 people, with a total debt of 11,999.44 million baht, and there were 126,798 creditors, which from listening to public opinions found that People are satisfied with the overall picture of informal debt registration. And it is a policy that the people are satisfied with as the top priority in resolving the problems and sufferings of the people. Mr. Suthipong said that today, although registration to solve the problem of informal debt has ended, But the mission to solve the problem of informal debt has not yet been accomplished. The Ministry of Interior continues to move forward in solving the problem of informal debt through the mechanism of the provincial-level committee for resolving this problem outside the system. Under the leadership of the provincial governor and district committee Under the leadership of the district chief Targeting management and solving the pr oblem of informal debt. both inviting creditors and debtors to enter into the debt mediation negotiation process At present, 18,929 cases have been successfully mediated, the debt amount has decreased by 777.52 million baht, and there are 317 cases where mediation cannot be resolved and litigation is desired, along with coordination with state financial institutions. Has come to help provide low interest loans So that debtors can use the money to pay creditors. Then become a debtor in the system who can pay interest not exceeding the rate specified by law. From the information that has been reported at this time State-owned banks are also able to lend an additional amount to debtors. The Ministry of Interior team at the local level continues to be a mechanism for coordinating debtors to receive services from the bank. But whether or not to be considered for a loan is within the power of the financial institution to consider. 'However, the Ministry of Interior considers that Solving the problem of informal de bt is a structural problem that we must solve the problem from the root cause. Or it can be called a solution to the problem of Thai medicine dimensions. By enabling citizens to live with the principle of self-reliance. By embracing the philosophy of Sufficiency Economy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Maha Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Borommanat Bophit as a guideline for living life which Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya His Majesty's royal initiative was given "Sustainable Village" for the Ministry of Interior to adopt and expand to bring concrete benefits to the people in every village/community. The citizens who suffer from the problem of informal debt are members of the village/community and we all have to help make them able to live happily. including promoting the implementation of Her Royal Highness Princess Kanitthathiraj's royal initiative on strengthening food security. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn 'This hous e has love. Grow your own vegetables to eat' and 'This way has results, people love each other', raising chickens for eggs and raising fish for consumption, which will help reduce household expenses. There is clean, chemical-free food and can also be sold to generate income. Including supporting the home protection system, group homes by including approximately 10-15 households into 1 group home, with a structure to take care of each other, such as a group leader. House group committee In order to help take care of members who may need help or advice in their lives. and encourage the preparation of household accounts. In order to know income and expenses, encourage saving. Don't waste money. Extravagant with things that are not necessary for living. as well as stimulating and promoting the formation of volunteer groups to care for families and communities security environmental protection Setting up a waste bank which can bring income into the community can enter the household There is a district team to trea t suffering and promote happiness in an integrated and sustainable way. Under the leadership of the district chief, district secretary, sub-district officials, kamnan, village headman, and administrators of local administrative organizations. village committee and a team of volunteers in the area It is a mechanism of the Ministry of Interior to ensure that these good things happen to the people,' Mr. Suthipong emphasized. Mr. Suthiphong added that in addition, the Ministry of Interior also places importance on promoting the participation process of network partners or partnerships according to Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) No. 17 by integrating government agencies. Both the Ministry of Labor Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry of Commerce as well as community enterprise groups, OTOP groups, and other private sector network partners jointly survey the needs of informal debtors to request assistance from the government or network groups. To create a database to provide advice and consultati on to promote skills and experience in occupations such as cooking, weaving, dyeing, creating handicrafts, various handicrafts, agriculture, growing fruit, medicinal plants, as well as occupations in household that can be used as a tool to make a living Including partners in the network of religious leaders, such as the Sangha, which is a source of knowledge in life. The Ministry of Interior has signed a memorandum of understanding to join the network to care for the lives of the Thai people, such as the Thai massage course at the traditional medicine school at Wat Phra Chetuphon Vimolmangklararam Ratchawora Mahawihan (Wat Pho) that can be applied for. Training both short and long term courses and vocational training projects of various temples in many provinces throughout the country. to be used to earn a living, etc. 'These important things will be achieved depending on the "Leader". Interior people are expected by Thai society and are trusted by every government in the era to be leaders in solving problem s and integrating all partners in the network to happen. The results are concrete. Especially solving the problem of informal debt. Mechanisms of the Ministry of Interior at the local level Under the leadership of the provincial governor and district chiefs, we continue to move forward with every process that will support citizens to receive relief from suffering and happiness. The Ministry of Interior has instructed provincial governors and district chiefs to use these mechanisms to solve debt problems. outside the system according to the established guidelines. At the same time, even though the registration to solve the problem of informal debt has ended But if the people still suffer from such problems and every problem encountered and unable to be solved by oneself You can request help via the Damrongtham Center hotline, call 1567, free 24 hours a day, or you can travel to get counseling. Ask for help at the Provincial Damrongtham Center Damrongtham District Center There will be staff available to help, g ive advice, and coordinate operations. Integrate all agencies to provide assistance in every matter. To enable the Thai people to have a good and sustainable quality of life,' Mr. Suthipong said at the end. Source: Thai News Agency