PERLIS TARGETS 3.8 MILLION VISITORS FOR VISIT PERLIS YEAR 2024-2025 – EXCO

The Perlis government is targeting 3.5 million local and foreign tourists to visit the state in conjunction with the Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025, said state executive council (Exco) member Wan Badariah Wan Saad.

She said the state was confident of achieving the target based on the number of tourists received in 2022, which exceeded two million.

“Another good indicator is the Pesta Angin Timur 2023 in Kampung Sungai Padang, held from March 3 to 5, which received an overwhelming response drawing nearly 3,000 visitors,” she told Bernama here today.

Wan Badariah, who is also the Mata Ayer assemblywoman, said the Perlis government has lined up a list of interesting programmes in conjunction with the Perlis Visit Year 2024-2025.

“Among them is the Kuala Perlis Water Festival scheduled for either September or October next year, an event which is eagerly anticipated by local as well as foreign tourists,” she said.

She said the content for next year’s programme is quite different because it will include land sports in addition to water sports and a main event of international boat racing.

Among the proposed locations were Kampung Y, the west flood diversion area and several other places, due to works to upgrade the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority Complex in Kuala Perlis, she said.

She added that in 2019, the sixth Kuala Perlis Water Festival drew more than 25,000 local and overseas visitors.

She said the state government will also help promote programmes organised by the private sector and tourism products developed by the public as well as improve tourism infrastructure.

The proposal to use the stump-tailed macaque (Beruk Kentoi) as a mascot for Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 is being considered as this primate species is only found in Perlis, she said.

