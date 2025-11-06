PCW Lauds UAAP Move to Equalize Men, Women Referees’ Pay

Nairobi: The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) has hailed the University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ (UAAP) decision to standardize the pay of referees officiating both men’s and women’s basketball divisions as a step toward gender equality in Philippine sports.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PCW stated that the UAAP’s decision aligns with Philippine laws and policies that mandate equal pay for equal work, emphasizing that it is the ‘right and lawful action’ under the Magna Carta of Women (Republic Act 9710).

The policy shift came after advocacy efforts from several groups, including the female athlete advocacy organization ‘Go Hard Girls,’ which raised concerns about the pay disparity between referees assigned to women’s and men’s games. The campaign also drew support from women leaders, among them Sen. Pia Cayetano.

The agency reminded UAAP officials that there is no place for discrimination against women and girls in the country, as the government is committed to the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which was signed in 1980 and ratified in 1981.

It said that UAAP’s swift response to address the issue demonstrates its openness to constructive criticism and commitment to improving its systems, an example other sports organizations are urged to follow. It also emphasized that the decision is a powerful reminder that gender equality strengthens institutions as it affirms fairness and respect, which are the true foundations of athletic excellence.

As the government’s primary policymaking and coordinating body on gender equality and women’s empowerment, the PCW recognized the collective efforts of athletes, advocates, lawmakers, and sports organizations who pushed for fairness and inclusivity. It added that gender equality is ‘not merely a women’s concern but a shared responsibility that strengthens institutions and communities alike.’