PCSO vows to ‘keep its lines open’ to public

In keeping with its goal to be an agency that responds to the people's concerns, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has promised to keep its lines open to the public. "Ang PCSO ay narito para tumulong at makinig sa ating mga kababayan (The PCSO is here to help and listen to our countrymen). Our people can trust that we will continue to keep our lines open to the public for any concerns regarding the agency," PCSO Chairman Junie E. Cua said in a news release on Monday. Cua touted the charity agency's "stellar record" on its customer feedback mechanisms during the past year. "We employ various methods to generate and act on external feedback, such as inquiries, complaints, suggestions, as well as commendations/compliments made to PCSO," Cua said. These include the Office of the President's 8888 hotline system, online feedback and the official PCSO social media accounts, he added. Cua noted that the agency achieved a 100 percent resolution rate for calls in the 8888 Hotline, answering and resolving 5,021 concerns/complaints that it received from January to December 2022. PCSO also replied to 98 percent of online feedback received in 2022, with the remaining 2 percent (or 31 concerns) referred to respective units. "We also actively engage the public through our social media accounts and through the PCSO Games Hub," Cua said. "We are one with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s desire to bring the government closer to the people. Ang nais namin, kapag nabanggit ang PCSO ay naiisip na kami ay ahensyang pinakikinggan at inaaksyunan ang hinihinging tulong ng mga kababayan natin (We want PCSO to be synonymous who is laways willing to listens and act on requests for help from our countrymen)," Cua added.

Source: Philippines News Agency