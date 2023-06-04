JBPM CONDUCTS MEDEVAC TO HELP ORANG ASLI WOMAN GET TREATMENT

The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation (medevac) operation to help an elderly Orang Asli woman from Kampung Tapai, Pos Hau, get treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital yesterday.

According to the public relations officer of the JBPM Northern Region air base, Penang, Assistant Fire Superintendent Muhammad Akmaluddin Said, the patient, Taran Alig, 70, was accompanied by her daughter, Ruzita Alang, 43, on board the Agusta Westland AW139 helicopter which departed from Penang at 10.25 am.

“The patient had asthma, fever and persistent cough for two days and could not walk and sit.

“The patient was flown to the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station at 11.56 am and handed over to the Health Ministry staff for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency