The Presidential Communications Office (PCO): will hold its first-ever Parangal: Gawad ng Kahusayan sa Komunikasyong Pampubliko on Dec. 17, in recognition of government offices’ exemplary communication programs and projects. In a statement late Friday, the PCO enjoined all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the national and local governments to submit their entries on or before Nov. 22.

According to Philippines News Agency, all submissions of entries must be sent to PCO via official announcement on its social media platforms. The categories are Public Service Campaign Award, Government Innovations Award, Outstanding Digital Campaign Award, Broadcast Excellence Award, Outstanding Public Communicator Award, and Champion of Information Integrity Award.

The PCO said the awarding ceremony next month will cover communication campaigns, media partnerships, community initiatives, innovative outreach programs, and exemplary government performance within the same calendar year. ‘This shall serve as a pla

tform to showcase the best practices in government communication, encouraging agencies to adopt innovative strategies that resonate with citizens,’ it said in its circular.

‘Through this initiative, we aim to inspire a culture of excellence and collaboration among government agencies, ultimately enhancing the public’s awareness and engagement with government programs and services.’ The PCO circular on the launch of the annual awarding rites applies to all agencies, departments, bureaus, offices, and instrumentalities of the national government, local government units, government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), and government financial institutions.