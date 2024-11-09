Quezon City: TNT locked down Ginebra in the last six minutes of Game 6 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals to seal a 95-85 win that gave the PLDT franchise its 10th championship in front of 14,668 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

According to Philippines News Agency, TNT was trailing 66-74 entering the fourth quarter but managed an impressive comeback with a 15-2 run. Despite RJ Abarrientos’ efforts, the Gin Kings lost momentum, leading to their second consecutive loss in the Governors’ Cup Finals.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was instrumental for TNT, contributing with 31 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy supported with 13 points each.

Abarrientos delivered a strong performance with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, along with one rebound, one assist, and two steals. However, his efforts were insufficient to change the outcome for Ginebra.

Jayson Castro, at 38, demonstrated his value as a key player for TNT and was recognized as the Finals MVP by the PBA Press Corps

. Despite serving mainly as a backup for Rey Nambatac, Castro averaged 10.8 points, 3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game throughout the series.

His defensive skills were crucial in containing Ginebra’s rookie point guard, Abarrientos, during the final moments of the series, ensuring TNT’s path to victory.

The final scores were as follows:

TNT: 95 – Hollis-Jefferson 31, Castro 13, Pogoy 13, Nambatac 12, Oftana 8, Khobuntin 7, Aurin 5, Williams 4, Erram 2, Exciminiano 0

Ginebra: 85 – Abarrientos 31, Brownlee 16, Holt 12, Ahanmisi 9, J. Aguilar 8, Thompson 6, Cu 3, Mariano 0, Pinto 0

QUARTERS: 21-16, 42-43, 63-74, 95-85