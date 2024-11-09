MANILA: The low-pressure area (LPA) located east of the country has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 12 hours, as reported by the weather bureau on Saturday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) released a 4 a.m. bulletin indicating that the LPA entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 2 a.m. It was last observed at a distance of 1,150 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA has assessed a high probability of the LPA transforming into a tropical cyclone shortly, although it currently poses no direct impact on the nation. The weather across the country is expected to remain generally fair, with isolated rain showers resulting from the easterlies or localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds will prevail, and the seas are anticipated to be slight to moderate across the archipelago.

In the meantime, Typhoon Yinxing, previously identified as Marce, was last positio

ned 500 kilometers west of Laoag City, outside the PAR. It bears maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour and gustiness reaching up to 190 kilometers per hour, as it moves west-northwestward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.