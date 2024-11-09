Manila: A total of 707 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and 49 dependents from the United Arab Emirates have been repatriated under an amnesty program, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced Friday. The recent arrivals mark a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to assist Filipinos abroad who have overstayed their visas.

According to Philippines News Agency, the 11th batch of Filipino repatriates, consisting of 49 OFWs and two dependents, arrived on Friday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City. They traveled aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 659, bringing the total number of Filipinos repatriated under the UAE amnesty program to 756.

The DMW is urging overstaying Filipinos in the UAE to take advantage of the amnesty program, which has been extended until December 31. Initially set to conclude on October 31, the program was extended following appeals from migrant groups. The amnesty initiative provides an opportunity for overstaying individuals to exit the U

AE without incurring fines or legal penalties, though it excludes those with pending criminal cases.

Participants in the program are allowed to return to the UAE in the future, provided they secure the appropriate visa. The program encompasses all visa types, including tourist and expired residency visas. Additionally, children born in the UAE without proper documentation are eligible for the benefits of the program.