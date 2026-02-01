PBBM’s Expanded 4PH Program Delivers First Horizontal Housing Units in Occidental Mindoro

Mamburao: The first-ever horizontal housing units under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program were turned over to beneficiaries in Occidental Mindoro on Sunday. During a simple ceremony attended by officials from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the local government unit (LGU), newly-completed housing units under the Mamburao Ville Socialized Housing Project in Barangay Payompon, Mamburao were turned over to the beneficiaries.

According to Philippines News Agency, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling described the event as a significant milestone, barely seven months after expanding the program to include horizontal development or subdivision-type housing. Upon assuming office last May, Secretary Aliling recalibrated the 4PH to incorporate more housing modalities, such as horizontal development, which was previously focused only on vertical or condominium-type housing.

The project is a direct response to President Marcos Jr.'s directive to speed up the delivery of decent, affordable, and safe housing nationwide. "Ito mismo ang utos ng Pangulong Marcos Jr., pabilisin at palawakin ang programa para sa kapakinabangan ng mas nakararaming pamilyang Pilipino," Aliling said, emphasizing the President's order to accelerate and expand the program for the benefit of more Filipino families.

The Mamburao Ville project covers more than 41,000 square meters and consists of 415 house-and-lot units classified as socialized housing. The development includes open spaces, parks and playgrounds, and an elevated water tank to support a healthy and sustainable community.

Aliling highlighted the importance of strong collaboration between the government and the private sector in meeting the country's housing needs. "Sa tulong ng pribadong sektor at ng lokal na pamahalaan, mas napapalapit natin ang pangarap ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino-ang magkaroon ng sariling tahanan at isang marangal na pamumuhay," he said, acknowledging the role of private sector and local government in bringing closer the dream of every Filipino family to have their own home and a dignified life.

DHSUD reaffirmed its commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable housing projects nationwide, aligning with the President's vision of a Bagong Pilipinas where every Filipino family can enjoy dignified lives through housing.