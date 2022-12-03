PBBM to media: Promote news ‘worthy of appreciation, emulation’

MANILA: Acknowledging the media’s vital role in fostering unity and development, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called on the members of the press to promote news stories that are “worthy of appreciation, emulation, and acknowledgment.”

Marcos made the call when officials of Radio Mindanao Network (RMN), Inc. paid him a courtesy call at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Friday, the Office of the President said in a Facebook post.

The President reiterated his vision for an “empowered and well-informed” citizenry and thanked the RMN for its commitment to conveying his message of unity, as well as his administration’s plans for the betterment of the country.

“The pledge of support and to bring our message to the people is an important one. It is something that those of us who are in government consider to be an integral part of whether or not we are successful or not,” he said.

Marcos lauded RMN, one of the largest and leading radio networks in the country, for being a “vibrant force” in Philippine media, noting the good work of the Canoy family and all the local radio station officials.

He also sought the media’s help in amplifying his administration’s message to the public, as he admitted that his ambitions for the country can only be achieved through a “unified effort by all Filipinos.”

“And by that, I mean that we need to know that everyone understands what we are trying to do, everyone understands what they can do to help, everyone understands why, and the method of what we are trying to achieve. And that is the most important thing for us,” Marcos said.

He said sending the right message to the Filipino people would motivate them to cooperate and work with the government and the private sector to attain development in the country.

“Thank you very much for all the years that RMN has been there to clarify things, to make things more understandable for people, and for helping in the national drive to a stronger economy,” Marcos said.

RMN’s first radio station, dxCC, officially went on air in Cagayan de Oro City in 1952.

From its humble beginnings in Cagayan de Oro, RMN has grown into the country’s largest radio network, with 65 AM and FM radio stations operating nationwide, as of 2017.

RMN also delivers its content across multiple digital platforms worldwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency