PBBM thanks Israel for ensuring Filipinos’ safety amid Mideast turmoil

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday expressed appreciation to the Israeli government for its swift assistance to Filipinos, amid the escalating tension in the Middle East.

This, as Marcos shared on his official Facebook page a photo of him having a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

‘I wish to express our gratitude to Israel for the care and support extended to Filipinos working and living in your country,’ Marcos said.

‘Israel swift assistance in ensuring their safety, especially during these challenging times, means a great deal to us,’ he added.

It was not fully disclosed what Marcos and Herzog had discussed during the phone call.

Marcos, nevertheless, said Israel remains one of the Philippines’ ‘trusted bilateral partners in the Middle East region’, citing the two nations’ historic friendship that predates the establishment of the Israeli state.

He hoped that peace would finally prevail in the conflict affected areas in the Middle East.

‘We remain hopeful for am swif

t path to peace, and together, may we continue to build on the strong bonds between our nations,’ Marcos said.

Marcos earlier urged Filipinos in Israel and Lebanon to avail of the Philippine government’s repatriation program while flights are still available.

He said the Department of Foreign Affairs will expedite the repatriation efforts, while the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will be chartering the flights to bring home the distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

At least 162 distressed OFWs from Israel are expected to return home this October.

Source: Philippines News Agency