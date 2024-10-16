Miru, 2 remaining local partners submit NFCC worth P20B – Comelec

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said the Miru Systems Joint Venture (JV), with its two remaining local partners — Integrated Computer Systems (ICS) and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (CPSTI), has already submitted the replacement Net Financial Contracting Capacity (NFCC).

Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the JV for the automated 2025 midterm elections has submitted an NFCC worth PHP20 billion or over by PHP2 billion of what is required from the firm.

“The NFCC submitted by Miru Systems amounts to more or less PHP20 billion, even as their requirement is only PHP17.88 billion,” Garcia said in a media interview.

“That is way more than the commitment of the Joint Venture to the project,” he added.

Garcia said the Comelec en banc will still evaluate the submission of the replacement NFCC to see if it meets the requirement.

“We will be looking at the attached contracts and will subject them to verification later on to see if it is in compliance with the Comelec resol

ution,” he said.

Based on the copy of the NFCC submitted by Miru, it showed that the actual amount from ICS is around PHP19.5 billion.

“The remaining partners to the Joint Venture wish to highlight and emphasize that the foregoing ICS’s NFCC amounting to PHP19,508,144,806.50 is more than sufficient to cover the PHP17,988,878,226.55 contract amount,” it said.

The Comelec has required the JV to submit of the replacement NTCC after the withdrawal of the St. Timothy’s Construction Company (STCC) from the joint venture.

STCC was supposed to provide the NFCC for the automated election system (AES) project.

Quiboloy’s CONA

Meanwhile, the Workers’ and Peasants’ Party (WPP) on Wednesday asked Comelec to cancel the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) submitted by religious leader Apollo Quiboloy when he filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for senator in the May 2025 polls.

In a petition, the WPP also asked the Comelec to disqualify Quiboloy for making material misrepresentation when he submitted

an invalid CONA claiming to be an official candidate of the WPP.

“It is most respectfully prayed of this Honorable Commission immediately cancel the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) issued in favor of respondent Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on the ground that it was submitted by unauthorized persons and without the authority from the Workers’ and Peasants’ Party (WPP),” the WPP said.

“(It is respectfully prayed) to declare the nomination of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy null and void and order his removal as official candidate of the Workers’ and Peasants’ Party (WPP) for the position of senator in the upcoming elections,” it added.

Last week, Quiboloy filed his COC to run for senator through his authorized representative, Atty. Mark Tolentino.

The religious leader is currently detained at Camp Crame in Quezon City for human trafficking and sexual abuse charges.

Quiboloy’s name has been included in the initial list of senatorial aspirants for the May 2025 elections released by the Comelec on Wedn

esday.

Source: Philippines News Agency