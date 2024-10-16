Cordillera registers lower poverty rate

Government programs keep improving the socio-economic conditions of more people from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) after the region registered lower poverty incidence in 2023 at 10.9 percent.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data show that the latest data is lower than the 13.2 percent in the previous report or in 2021.

The report said the region recorded a 7 percent poverty incidence among the population in 2023, lower than the 7.7 percent in 2021.

These improvements were driven by the provision of social protection programs and services, regional economic growth, decelerating inflation rate, and stable employment and income, according to National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA)-CAR Assistant Director Apollo Pagano.

‘The agencies’ programs, projects and activities taken together contribute to the improved condition of the region not just in terms of the economy but the economic situation of the individuals and families residing in the Cordillera,’ he said during a briefing her

e Wednesday.

The PSA defines poor as individuals and families who cannot afford in a sustained manner to provide their minimum basic needs like food, health, education, housing and other essentials.

Pagano said the 4.4 percent decrease in poverty incidence surpassed the regional target of 5.5 percent to 6 percent by 2028.

‘This data has earned CAR as (having) the second lowest poverty incidence among the 18 regions in the country. The improved poverty incidence at the regional level is also reflected in the sustained decreasing poverty incidence in all provinces of the Cordillera,’ he said.

Baguio City recorded a 0.53 percent poverty incidence among families; followed by Apayao with 1.16 percent; and Kalinga, 1.21 percent.

Benguet has the highest poverty incidence in the region with 5.61 percent.

‘Nevertheless, Benguet’s poverty incidence follows the decreasing trend of other provinces in CAR,’ Pagano said.

In terms of the poverty incidence among population, Baguio registered the lowest at 2.98 percent

; followed by Apayao with 7.27 percent; Kalinga, 9.52 percent; Ifugao, 15.79 percent; Mountain Province, 32.49 percent; and Abra, 34.30 percent.

Pagano said the region’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2023 stood at 6.9 percent, the fourth fastest in the country, which surpassed the 5 to 6 percent target for the period.

‘The GRDP growth from all sectors provides several economic opportunities including the recovery in the agricultural sector with a growth of 1.2 percent from 2022 to 2023,’ he said.

The rate of price increases last year averaged at 4.5 percent, slower than the national average of 6 percent, driven by slower upticks in the transport and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels indices.

Pagano said unemployment rate in the region stood at 2.3 percent, way below the 4.5 percent target by 2028

‘With the situations and programs in mind, all stakeholders, through collaborative and coordinated efforts, will build on the gains of 2023 to ensure that the multi-faceted and complex

issues of poverty are addressed for the welfare of our fellow Cordillerans,’ he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency