Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon have discussed the West Philippine Sea (WPS) issue and the priority areas that are crucial in bolstering the bilateral cooperation between the Philippines and Slovenia.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a meeting with Fajon at Malaca±an Palace in Manila on Wednesday, Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to fostering deeper cooperation between the two nations, as stated by a Presidential Communications Office (PCO) statement on Thursday.

In a separate Facebook post, Marcos thanked Slovenia for its decision to establish its embassy in the Philippines, its first and only embassy in Southeast Asia. ‘This is a significant step in strengthening our ties, and we look forward to deeper cooperation between our nations,’ he said.

The embassy, located at the RCBC Plaza in Makati City, commenced initial operations on May 10, 2024, but consular services at that time were somewhat limited as the chancery was still under construction phase.

Slovenia is home to 462 Filipinos, primarily office-based workers, professionals, service workers, and technicians. Marcos and Fajon also discussed bilateral trade and investment, nuclear cooperation, labor cooperation, and sports, based on another statement posted on Radio Television Malaca±ang’s Facebook page.

They also touched on the Philippines’ hosting of the Board of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage and the Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Fajon embarked on an official visit to the Philippines from March 10 to 12 to oversee the formal opening of the Embassy of Slovenia in Manila. This also marks the first visit of a Slovenian foreign minister since the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1993.