Rome: Pope Francis remains in stable condition as he continues to recover from pneumonia at a hospital in Rome, a medical bulletin confirmed Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the pope’s overall clinical condition remains unchanged, but recent chest x-rays have shown continued improvements in his respiratory health.

On Tuesday morning, Pope Francis participated in the Spiritual Exercises remotely from the Paul VI Hall, received the Eucharist, and dedicated time to prayer.

He also underwent motor physiotherapy to aid his recovery.

In the afternoon, he rejoined the Spiritual Exercises of the Curia before continuing his prayer, rest, and respiratory physiotherapy.

Doctors stated that he is still receiving high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and undergoing non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night to support his breathing.

Despite his health challenges, the pope remains actively engaged in his spiritual duties while receiving necessary medical care.