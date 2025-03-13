Batangas City: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday led the inauguration of the Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative (SIDC) Grains Terminal and Trading Project in Batangas City. In a keynote speech, Marcos highlighted the facility’s significant capacity, with two silos capable of holding 12,000 metric tons of corn, which can produce approximately 480,000 sacks of feed for over 100,000 pigs or nearly 600,000 chickens.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos emphasized the positive impact on corn storage and the enhanced support for the poultry and livestock industries. He also noted the economic benefits for farmers and businessmen in Batangas and the broader Calabarzon region, ensuring income security for these stakeholders.

Marcos praised the SIDC, stating that the inauguration of the feed mill facility demonstrates that cooperatives can compete with large businesses. He congratulated SIDC as a model for successful cooperative operations in the agricultural sector.

The SIDC, established in 1969, has been pivotal in empowering farmers and cooperative members, expanding efforts to improve market access, production quality, and sustainable livelihoods. The new grains terminal and trading project further solidifies SIDC’s integral role in the agricultural supply chain.

In 2021, SIDC also launched a state-of-the-art rice mill, capable of processing five tons of rice per hour for its farming members, showcasing its ongoing commitment to enhancing agricultural production and support for its members.