PBBM remembers dad as his ‘guiding force, steady voice of reason’

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday honored his father and namesake, the late former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., on his 107th birth anniversary.

The younger Marcos took to social media to celebrate his father’s birthday, calling him his ‘guiding force’ and ‘steady voice of reason’ in fulfilling his role as the country’s leader.

‘Not a day goes by where I don’t think about my father. His wisdom remains a guiding force, a steady voice of reason reminding me of the principles that should lead our nation forward,’ Marcos said, sharing a photo collage of him and his father through the years.

‘Happy birthday, Dad! We continue to celebrate you and honor your lasting legacy,’ he added.

The President has declared Sept. 11 a non-working day in their home province Ilocos Norte to commemorate his father’s birthday.

He will also be in the province to lead the ‘Marcos Day’ celebration in Batac City and distribute aid to fisherfolk and farmers, and Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program beneficiari

es. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency