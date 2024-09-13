Rains to prevail over most of PH

MANILA – Most areas in the country are forecast to experience rains due to a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and the southwest monsoon, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The trough of Tropical Storm Bebinca last tracked 2,070 km. east of Eastern Visayas will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.

PAGASA forecaster Obet Badrina said the tropical cyclone could possibly enter PAR but has a slim chance of making landfall on any part of the country.

“However, it would enhance the southwest monsoon,” he said.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to Bebinca’s trough are also likely in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region.

The same weather will prevail over the rest of the country due to the southwest monsoon.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said.

‘Enteng’ deaths climb to 21

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday the number of deaths from the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Enteng and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) has climbed to 21.

Twelve deaths were recorded in Calabarzon, four in Bicol, two in Central Visayas, two in Eastern Visayas and one in Western Visayas, according to the agency’s latest situation update.

All, except the fatality from Western Visayas which has been confirmed, are still undergoing evaluation, the NDRRMC added.

Some 26 missing persons have also been reported.

Meanwhile, two of the 22 reported injured persons have been confirmed.

The weather disturbances have affected 754,007 families or 2,834,721 persons living in 2,574 villages in 10 regions. (with Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency