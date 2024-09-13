Direct Paris-Manila flights favorable for PH tourism

MANILA – Air France’s resumption of its direct Manila-Paris flights after 20 years bodes well for the Philippine travel sector, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said, seeing it as a boost to French inbound arrivals.

It also pins the confidence of other European airlines to mount nonstop service in the country.

“We are optimistic that this will pave the way for further expansion of direct flights to other key European destinations in the near future,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement Tuesday.

“Through this air route, we are eager to welcome more visitors from France and the European Union, who will discover and love the unique charm of our islands, the warmth of Filipino hospitality, and the richness of our culture and heritage.”

Frasco said the mounting of direct Manila-Paris flights starting Dec. 8 would enhance ease of travel and provide the much-needed connectivity to Europe.

“We are grateful to Air France for its confidence in the Philippines and we are eager to showcase the bes

t of what our country has to offer via this new gateway,” she added.

At a press conference Tuesday, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel noted that the Philippines, to date, is the only Southeast Asian state without a direct connection to a European country.

Apart from France, Italy is also working with Manila to boost two-way travel between the two countries.

In 2023, the Italian Embassy in Manila said it wanted to attract more Filipino businessmen into Italy and see a direct flight between the two countries soon, adding there is a ‘political interest’ on the part of Italy to establish one. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency