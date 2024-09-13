P31.93-B for gov’t pay hike released; transparency dashboard launched

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has so far released about PHP31.93 billion to fund the salary increase of government workers in 257 state departments and agencies.

“We are doing everything we can so that we can release the budget to all agencies as soon as possible. Ito po ‘yung pinakahihintay ng ating mga kasamahan sa gobyerno (This is what our fellow government workers are waiting). Of course, we also urge the heads of the departments and agencies to distribute immediately the salary differential since ‘yung (the) increase po is retroactive starting January of this year,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a news release Wednesday.

Based on the DBM’s latest data, the funds for the salary adjustment have been released to the Office of the President; Office of the Vice President; Congress; DBM; and departments of Agriculture, Education, Energy, Environment, Foreign Affairs, Health, Local Government, Justice, Labor, Migrant Workers, Defense, Public Works, Social Welfare and Trad

e.

The DBM has distributed the funds for salary increase to the Department of Information and Technology; Department of Science and Technology; state universities and colleges; the National Economic Development Authority; other executive offices; Civil Service Commission; Commission on Audit; Commission on Human Rights; and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The release of funds for 58 more agencies are already being processed, the DBM said.

Transparency dashboard

Pangandaman ordered the creation of the Salary Standardization Law VI (SSL VI) dashboard, which will serve as a tool that will provide real-time data on the budget releases for easier monitoring and effective oversight.

The salary increase dashboard can be viewed through the DBM’s official website https://www.dbm.gov.ph/.

The DBM noted that the release of funds for the salary increase of government personnel is based on the submitted requests of agencies on their respective salary adjustment computations and requirements.

“This da

shboard reflects our commitment to transparency and open government. What we want is for the people and our stakeholders to be informed as well as updated in real-time about our budget releases,” Pangandaman said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order 64 on Aug. 2, approving the SSL VI, a four-tranche pay hike for civilian state workers starting this year until 2027. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency