PBBM Leads Record Turnover of 387 Medical Vehicles to Luzon LGUs

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday led the ceremonial turnover of 387 patient transport vehicles (PTVs) to local government units (LGUs) across Luzon, marking the largest single-day distribution of medical vehicles by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to date. Speaking at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila before local chief executives from Luzon, Marcos reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to universal healthcare access by ensuring that every city and municipality in the country receives at least one medical transport vehicle by the end of 2025.

According to Philippines News Agency, the allocation of the 387 PTVs by region was as follows: Ilocos Region received 30 units, Cagayan Valley 72 units, Central Luzon 99 units, Calabarzon 27 units, Mimaropa 60 units, Bicol Region 64 units, and the Cordillera Administrative Region 35 units. Each vehicle is equipped with a stretcher, oxygen tank, blood pressure monitor, and other essential medical tools to support safe and efficient emergency response and patient transport.

Marcos noted that from June 2022 to June 2025, a total of 680 PTVs have been distributed nationwide. The latest batch for Luzon is part of a broader rollout that includes 123 PTVs for the Visayas and 105 for Mindanao. The turnover is part of PCSO’s Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program, which aims to strengthen health systems at the grassroots by providing mobility and logistical support to LGUs, particularly those in remote and underserved communities.