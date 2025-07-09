PH Soft Tennis Team Celebrates Medal Haul at Poland Cup

Manila: The Philippine soft tennis team is set to return home with pride after securing eight medals at the Poland Cup held on July 6. Led by Southeast Asian Games double-gold medalist Bien Zoleta, the team achieved a commendable haul consisting of one gold, four silver, and three bronze medals, marking a significant milestone in their preparation for the upcoming Asian Championships in September.

According to Philippines News Agency, Zoleta expressed satisfaction with her performance in the team’s first international tournament outside Asia. Despite facing challenges such as time differences and adverse weather, Zoleta managed to clinch a silver medal in the women’s doubles alongside Princess Catindig. The pair lost to Korean opponents Jeongun Lee and Yesol Kim in the final round.

Catindig further excelled by earning two additional silver medals in the singles and mixed doubles events. She reached the singles final but was ultimately defeated by Lee. In the mixed doubles, Catindig teamed up with Sherwin Nuguit, where they were bested by India’s Shri Tanu Pandey and Patel Aniket.

Catindig remarked on the positive experience and the opportunity to assess their readiness for the Asian Championships. Emphasizing the importance of continuous training, she highlighted the need for improvements in various aspects such as strokes, physical and mental preparation, and team dynamics.

Joseph Arcilla and Patrick Mendoza also contributed to the medal tally with a silver medal in the men’s doubles, while Arcilla secured a bronze in the singles. Additional bronze medals were won by Adjuthor Moralde II and Nuguit in men’s doubles, and rookie Airies Nuguit in women’s singles.

The Poland Cup proved to be a confidence booster for the team, as head coach Michael Enriquez noted the valuable insights gained about their strengths and weaknesses. Enriquez, along with assistant coach Wenifredo De Leon, also celebrated a victory by securing the 40+ men’s doubles gold medal.

The national team is scheduled to attend a training camp in Sunchang City, South Korea, ahead of their participation in the Asian Championships in Mungyeong City. The training camp aims to further hone their skills and prepare them for the challenges ahead.