Families Affected by Habagat and Typhoon Bising Reach Over 31,000: NDRRMC Report

Manila: Families affected by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and Typhoon Bising (international name Danas) have now totaled 31,106 in three regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday. In a report, the agency noted that these affected families, equivalent to 97,274 persons, are residing in 60 barangays spanning Regions 1 (Ilocos Region), 3 (Central Luzon), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

According to Philippines News Agency, as of Wednesday morning, only three families or 15 persons are seeking shelter inside two evacuation centers, while 1,022 families or 3,026 individuals are being assisted in other areas. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) earlier mentioned that the affected families include those displaced by the inclement weather and those who do not require relocation from their residences.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC reported that 16 houses have been damaged, with four in Region 3 classified as “totally damaged” and 12 in CAR described as “partially damaged.” The NDRRMC has yet to receive a report on the amount of infrastructure and agriculture damage, as well as the number of casualties.