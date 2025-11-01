PBBM Calls on Filipinos to Uphold Legacy of Saints and Departed

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday urged Filipinos to observe All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days through prayer and reflection, encouraging them to find inspiration in the legacy of the departed by embodying the virtues of faith, hope, and compassion. He emphasized that this annual observance serves as a moment to honor saints and remember departed loved ones, whose deeds and presence continue to influence long after their passing.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos expressed hope that the commemoration, known as Undas, would provide an opportunity for individuals to reflect on the enduring legacy of the deceased and inspire them to make a meaningful impact within their own communities. He stated that these twin feasts affirm that those who preceded us do not simply disappear but continue to live on in our hearts and minds. Even in our own mortality, there is the potential to make a lasting impact in our communities and among those around us.

Marcos highlighted that every act of remembrance holds significant meaning: prayer connects us with saints and deceased loved ones, lighting a candle aligns our conscience with their legacy, and laying flowers symbolizes a commitment to uphold their mission. He further noted that the occasion serves as a reminder of the paradise that awaits, where poverty, pain, and suffering cease, and where the Lord reigns among His people.

The President called on everyone to foster compassion, understanding, and unity within their communities, values that reflect the peace and splendor of the eternal life promised by God. He urged the Philippines to strive to be a lamp upon a hill, where people carry the memory of the dead as strength, the witness of the saints as a guide, and the hope of a permanent dwelling as purpose until time itself succumbs to eternity.