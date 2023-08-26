PASIR GUDANG ABUSE CASE: BOY UNDER AUNT’S CARE

The seven-year-old boy who was allegedly abused by his mother and her friend in Pasir Gudang, Johor early this month, has been placed under the care of his aunt following an assessment made by the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the assessment found that his aunt was eligible to take up the responsibility as she is the victim’s closest family member.

“However, throughout the caregiving period, JKM will monitor and check on the boy as he is still traumatised.

“…we have provided rehabilitative treatment to the victim to help restore his confidence,” she told reporters after officiating at the Young Women Leaders Forum organised by the Women’s Institute of Management, here, today.

On Aug 16, a single mother and her female friend pleaded not guilty at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court to the charges of abusing and neglecting the boy.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency