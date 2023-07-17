PART-TIME JOURNALISTS ENTITLED TO PROTECTION, BENEFITS UNDER SKSPS – SOCSO

Part-time journalists or stringers working with any media organisation are entitled to protection and benefits under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

The Social Security Organisation (Socso) in a statement today informed that part-time journalists or stringers engaged via a 'Contract for Service' are eligible for such protection based on the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789).

However, it said they would have to make voluntary contribution payment to the scheme.

"SKSPS provides protection for self-employed insured persons against employment injuries including occupational diseases and accidents during work-related activities and while travelling for the purpose of his or her self-employment activity.

"This scheme provides medical benefit, temporary disability benefit, permanent disability benefit, constant attendance allowance, physical or vocational rehabilitation facilities, dependents' benefit. funeral benefit and education benefit," read the statement.

In the statement, Socso provided four contribution plans available for self-employed individuals with contribution payment as low as RM157.20 per year or RM13.10 per month.

According to the statement, part-time journalists whose employment falls under the terms of Contract for Service are also eligible for the SPS matching contribution under the SPS Usahawanita 2.0 category, which is specifically for part-time female journalists.

"The government, through the SPS Contribution Matching grant, funds 80 per cent of the SKSPS contribution payment for Plan 2 contribution which amounts to RM186.20 while the self-employed individuals only need to pay the remaining 20 per cent or RM46.60 to meet the SKSPS Plan 2 contribution payment of RM232.80 for a 12-month coverage," it said.

“Socso is committed to protecting media practitioners who are eligible as they play an important role in promoting and disseminating the social security protection empowerment agenda in the country,” it said adding that this was also in response to the call made by Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzi, in efforts to protect the well-being of stringers in the media industry.

Yesterday, Fahmi, when visiting part-time journalist, Ng Kan Seng, in Kampar, Perak, said that he would discuss with Socso to ensure that the welfare of the group is always protected.

Ng, 68, who had served Nanyang Siang Pau, Kwong Wah Yit Poh, China Press and Sin Chew Daily, is now frail and has to take care of an older brother who is with special needs.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency