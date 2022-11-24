Parents of child laborers in CamNorte learn meat processing

At least 16 parents and guardians of profiled child laborers in Daet, Camarines Norte province got skills and livelihood training from the government, the Department of Labor and Employment in Bicol (DOLE-5) said on Wednesday.

Johana Vi Gasga, DOLE-Bicol spokesperson, in an interview, said the activity is in line with the celebration of National Children’s Month and the department’s mission to combat child labor and ensure children have a chance to grow up without exploitation.

“The DOLE-Camarines Norte together with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and local government unit (LGU) of Daet, conducted a one-day skill and livelihood training on meat processing on Tuesday,” Gasga said.

She said participants also learned new skills in making chicken ham, longganisa, pork siomai and embutido which they can turn into a business venture.

Based on DOLE-Bicol data, most of the children profiled were engaged in fishing, food vending, construction and farming.

DOLE-Camarines Norte head Cherry Mosatalla said livelihood training is important in the progressive elimination of child labor in the province, aimed at transforming the lives of the children and their families toward a sense of self-worth, empowerment and development.

Tobias Obrero, TESDA-Camarines Norte officer, reminded the participants during the training to persevere and be motivated to complete the program so that they could acquire the knowledge and skills that may lead to positive income-generating livelihood projects.

He also thanked DOLE and LGU-Daet for the continued collaboration and support to uplift the standard of living of the participants.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa opportunity na ito na makasali ako sa TESDA Skills Training sa tulong ng DOLE. Malaking tulong po ito para sa akin at sa aking pamilya dahil ito po ay nakapag-bigay sa akin ng bagong kaalaman na maaring gamitin sa pagsisimula ko ng maliit na negosyo. Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa DOLE na naging daan upang maging parte ng training na ito at maimprove ang aking kaalaman at kakayanan sa meat processing (I am grateful for this opportunity to participate in the TESDA’s skill training with the help of DOLE. This is a great help for me and my family because it has given me new knowledge that can be used when I start a small business. I am grateful to DOLE for allowing me to be part of this training and to improve my knowledge and ability in meat processing),” Judith Opiana, one of the participants, said

Source: Philippines News Agency